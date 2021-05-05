Detriments of unemployment 

Unemployment is a very serious issue not only in Pakistan but in the whole world. In Pakistan hundreds and thousands of people out there who do not have employment. Besides, the problem of unemployment are very severe in Pakistan because of the growing population and demand for jobs. Moreover, if we neglect this problem then it will be going to become the reason for the doom of the nation. The causes of high rate of unemployment are lack of capital, lack of proper skill, poverty and high rate of population growth in Pakistan. Unemployment is obviously the root of many evil and crimes. It spell starvation, disease and death on its victims. The young people who do not have any job or any source of income ultimately become indifferent to right and wrong, good and evil, corruption and vice of all kinds are the natural out come of unemployment. The first thing to do to reduce unemployment in Pakistan is the proper planning by the government of Pakistan. The education system of Pakistan should be equal and well managed. Well recognized training and technical institutions are need to be established where skills programs are offered.

MEHLUB MUHAMMAD AKRAM

KARACHI