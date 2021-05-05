Opinion

In the midst of a reset of relations

Pak-Saudi ties

Editorial
By Editorial
0
0

The deterioration in relations started in August last year with the less than politic choice of words by FM Qureshi asking Saudi Arabia-led OIC to stop dilly-dallying on the convening of a meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Kashmir. What presumably irked the Saudi government most was the “or” part of the statement which maintained that otherwise PM Khan will be asked to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with Pakistan. Saudi Arabia immediately recalled $1bn loan, and that too within six months of its renewal. Pakistan made the payment after seeking $1bn commercial loan from China. Soon after, COAS Bajwa visited Saudi Arabia without being able to break the ice.

It was only after the US elections in December that things started changing. President Biden’s Middle East policy made the Arab rulers of the Gulf feel less secure than they were under the Republican administration. Last week Saudi Crown Prince MBS said his government wanted good relations with Iran. Early this week Saudi King Salman and Turkish President Erdogan had a telephonic conversation. Saudi ambassador called on PM Imran Khan and MBS telephoned PM Khan inviting him to Saudi Arabia

- Advertisement -

The recent cooling of relations notwithstanding, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a decades old history of mutual assistance leading to cordial relations. Enjoying good relations with Iran and Turkey, Pakistan can act as a bridge between Saudi Arabia and the two estranged countries. Pakistan on the other hand is in need of foreign investments to implement its development agenda. Not long ago, Saudi companies had outlined plans to invest around six to eight billion dollars for establishing an oil refinery in the country while the Saudi ambassador had said the kingdom wanted to set up a petrochemical industry near Karachi.

In the world today relations between countries are based on mutual needs of a material nature rather than on sentimental notions. Only an economically strong and internally united country can earn respect in the comity of nations and safeguard its independence. While seeking revival of cordial relations with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan must ensure these are not at the expense of any other country.

Previous articleNA 249 rhetoric
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

NA 249 rhetoric

The rhetoric that has emanated from both the PPP and the PML(N) seems a throwback to the 1990s, when the two went beyond normally...
Read more
Letters

Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Pakistan

This country was created by MAJ to be a modern democratic welfare state. Today we are neither a welfare state that Quaid wanted, nor...
Read more
Letters

Covid-19 Pandemic: A joke to the world

Covid-19 Pandemic has become a rapidly increasing threat around the globe today. More than 3 Million People are affected by this disease and more...
Read more
Letters

Tiktok Addiction

Tiktok has slowly become the requirement of every teen. The addiction of tiktok among youth has created a lot of tension among their parents....
Read more
Letters

Depression in Quarantine

In this time of a global health, crisis being in quarantine and staying home keeping ourselves isolated is the only thing we can do...
Read more
Comment

Has India inculcated a “scientific temper”?

The Indian Constitution is the only, according to which it is a fundamental duty, the eighth one, of every citizen “to develop a scientific...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

CITY

Five passengers diagnosed with coronavirus at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Five passengers of two international flights landed at the Jinnah International Airport were diagnosed with Covid-19 on Wednesday. According to reports, during routine medical...

Interior Ministry sends summary to PM for committee to revisit TLP ban

Punjab govt decides to impose complete lockdown from May 8

Covid scare at G7 meeting after Indian delegates test positive

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.