In the midst of a reset of relations

The deterioration in relations started in August last year with the less than politic choice of words by FM Qureshi asking Saudi Arabia-led OIC to stop dilly-dallying on the convening of a meeting of its Council of Foreign Ministers on Kashmir. What presumably irked the Saudi government most was the “or” part of the statement which maintained that otherwise PM Khan will be asked to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with Pakistan. Saudi Arabia immediately recalled $1bn loan, and that too within six months of its renewal. Pakistan made the payment after seeking $1bn commercial loan from China. Soon after, COAS Bajwa visited Saudi Arabia without being able to break the ice.

It was only after the US elections in December that things started changing. President Biden’s Middle East policy made the Arab rulers of the Gulf feel less secure than they were under the Republican administration. Last week Saudi Crown Prince MBS said his government wanted good relations with Iran. Early this week Saudi King Salman and Turkish President Erdogan had a telephonic conversation. Saudi ambassador called on PM Imran Khan and MBS telephoned PM Khan inviting him to Saudi Arabia

The recent cooling of relations notwithstanding, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a decades old history of mutual assistance leading to cordial relations. Enjoying good relations with Iran and Turkey, Pakistan can act as a bridge between Saudi Arabia and the two estranged countries. Pakistan on the other hand is in need of foreign investments to implement its development agenda. Not long ago, Saudi companies had outlined plans to invest around six to eight billion dollars for establishing an oil refinery in the country while the Saudi ambassador had said the kingdom wanted to set up a petrochemical industry near Karachi.

In the world today relations between countries are based on mutual needs of a material nature rather than on sentimental notions. Only an economically strong and internally united country can earn respect in the comity of nations and safeguard its independence. While seeking revival of cordial relations with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan must ensure these are not at the expense of any other country.