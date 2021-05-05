NA 249 rhetoric

The rhetoric that has emanated from both the PPP and the PML(N) seems a throwback to the 1990s, when the two went beyond normally intense political rivalry to descents into rudeness and unparliamentary language. There should be some food for thought in both parties that the PTI has transformed all politics, and has thrown both parties into the wilderness. Therefore, the allegations that the PPP had won with establishment support, or that the PML(N) benefited from its support once, might be exhilarating, but they add nothing to the political debate.

Both parties should note that the main problem is not who won the NA 249 by-election. That will be determined by the recount which has been accepted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). What is more important that the PTI candidate came in fifth and that the TLP candidate did better. However, whichever party won, the other was a very close runner-up. The TLP result may mean that a new political challenge is being reflected, which the two parties will need to handle more adroitly than they did that of the PTI.

The PTI, however, is not just a new opponent, but the government of the day. That means that while the PML(N) and PPP, being more used to opposing each other than cooperating, must concert measures to oppose the PTI effectively, not merely so that they can present themselves as better alternatives at the next general election, but also that the ruling party is constantly shown how its deeds are affecting the public. Both parties need to realize that while seeking the electorate’s approval is essential, for that is how a party fulfills itself by forming the government, the function of providing a voice to the opposition is almost equally important. With that in mind, the parties have to consider whether it is worthwhile attacking each other’s bona fides over a seat, which will not change the balance in the House, and certainly will not bring down the government, narrow as the government’s majority is.