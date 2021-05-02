Opinion

Stigmatizing Covid-19 infected

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
14
0

A doctor in Karachi infected with Covid-19 chose not to go to hospital but remain in his house, because of the inhumane manner in which patients suffering from this pandemic have been treated by administration. He died under tragic circumstances. Why should patients, such as this doctor feel stigma associated with this pandemic?

By the time, first patient tested positive in Pakistan, an SOP (TESTING, TRACING, TREATING) approved by WHO had been laid down and all we had to do was adopt it. The Federal Government should have declared Medical Emergency by acquiring all civil, military and private hospitals and clinics to meet this challenge, pooling available infrastructure. Hospitals which cater to specific sicknesses like cancer, cardiology related issues etc. should have been excluded and instead all such patients in other hospitals shifted there. Instead what followed was chaos. Health specialists should have been placed at helm and their instructions followed.

- Advertisement -

What made matters worse was confusion created by federal and provincial governments with their conflicting statements. Blaming tax paying middle class for imposing lockdown without bothering about poor daily wagers is living in denial. The elite that decides fate of this country live in palatial villas and farm houses, spread over several acres, totally secluded from citizens, while it is mostly middle class that live in 1-kanal or 10-marla plots in DHA and Gulberg Lahore. The Real Elite get tax exemptions and sell plots which are allotted to them or were irregularly acquired.

The administration given task to manage this pandemic lacks basic skills to handle patients, while simultaneously ensuring that their sensitivities and self-respect are not tarnished. People infected could have been approached discreetly instead of loads of security personnel invading their privacy, making a spectacle. The infected should have choice of self-isolation at their residence provided they have sufficient rooms. People were infected because State failed to follow proper procedures to quarantine those who returned from COVIT19 infected countries at our border crossings and airports, with many leaving without any protocol being followed.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

Previous articleFate of students
Next articleFuture of B.A/ ADP students at stake
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Future of B.A/ ADP students at stake

Online education system and the contemporanous Pakistani social setup, compatible or incompatible ? Every societal setup has its own pros and cons .What’s applicable in...
Read more
Letters

Fate of students

With Corona Virus cases increasing dad by day and no hope of decreasing there is no idea when would this lockdown be lifted. Due...
Read more
Letters

Online classes

The normal class setup is perfect if you are the the average student and started straight out of high school. However, if you are...
Read more
Editorials

NA 249 by-election

That there is to be a recount in NA 249 does not reflect election irregularities, so much as the closeness of the result. When...
Read more
Editorials

Not getting ready in time

As the number of coronavirus infections keeps on piling up, and as the number of deaths keeps growing, it would seem obvious that the...
Read more
Comment

The winds of change in Karachi

Karachi’s demographic features are multi-cultural and at the same time interesting, which is why it is called mini-Pakistan. The city comprises multiple ethnic pockets...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

Miftah seeks shifting of by-polls record to safe location under army’s...

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Miftah Ismail has requested the chief election commissioner (CEC) to take emergency steps for taking the custody of...

Future of B.A/ ADP students at stake

Stigmatizing Covid-19 infected

Fate of students

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.