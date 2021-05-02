Opinion

Fate of students

By Editor's Mail
With Corona Virus cases increasing dad by day and no hope of decreasing there is no idea when would this lockdown be lifted. Due to this reason the fate of students at intermediate and matric level is at risk. They are worried about their future. False news is spreading that on the basis of their academic performance they will be given grades. No one is sure that a student who performed poorly previously would not do well in future and vice versa. If the exams get cancelled they will lack behind their studies and the year would be wasted. There is no surety how much further the exams will be delayed. Students are only hoping and praying for this Corona curse to be lifted so that they could go back to their normal routine.

Tehreem Tariq

Islamabad

