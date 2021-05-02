Opinion

Future of B.A/ ADP students at stake

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
18
0

Online education system and the contemporanous Pakistani social setup, compatible or incompatible ?

Every societal setup has its own pros and cons .What’s applicable in one civilisation may not necessarily be applicable in others as the environmental and social settings vary considerably .The social order of the monetarily sound and developed Western nation-states has been synchronized with online education system but has our social setup been preconditioned with it? Can we see the preconditions and prerequisites of such a scheme in Pakistan at present ? Obviously for an overwhelmingly small yet immensly privelleged class, linked with high budgeted academic institutions (even international ones) it is suitable . But what about the rest- the majority ? The management of Punjab University, Lahore , one of the lagest and oldest varsities of Pakistan is yet to make a declaration about the future of the pupils .Hearsays and rumours have been circulating that online examination would be conducted for all the ADP/B.A candidates which seemingly would result in a mess as the students as well as the administrative officials aren’t that equipped with such technological skills as to enable them to make the process happen smoothly and flawlessly . This has resulted in bewilderment and perplexity among the baccalurate students .It would be much better to postpone the examination till the end of the pandemic and then conduct it on the traditional pattern . The second apt option is to promote the students to the next stage on the basis of ther past(intermediate) result percentage . Otherwise we may see a tremendously large amount of students failing miserably just because of the newly introduced system as they may not be able to appropriately deal with it . The pupils have never had experienced such a channel before . We are lagging far behind in terms of resources , skills and experience when it comes to online examination.

- Advertisement -

Muhammad Ahmad Qasmi (M.A.Q)

Chiniot

Previous articleStigmatizing Covid-19 infected
Next articleMiftah seeks shifting of by-polls record to safe location under army’s supervision
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Stigmatizing Covid-19 infected

A doctor in Karachi infected with Covid-19 chose not to go to hospital but remain in his house, because of the inhumane manner in...
Read more
Letters

Fate of students

With Corona Virus cases increasing dad by day and no hope of decreasing there is no idea when would this lockdown be lifted. Due...
Read more
Letters

Online classes

The normal class setup is perfect if you are the the average student and started straight out of high school. However, if you are...
Read more
Editorials

NA 249 by-election

That there is to be a recount in NA 249 does not reflect election irregularities, so much as the closeness of the result. When...
Read more
Editorials

Not getting ready in time

As the number of coronavirus infections keeps on piling up, and as the number of deaths keeps growing, it would seem obvious that the...
Read more
Comment

The winds of change in Karachi

Karachi’s demographic features are multi-cultural and at the same time interesting, which is why it is called mini-Pakistan. The city comprises multiple ethnic pockets...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Fate of students

With Corona Virus cases increasing dad by day and no hope of decreasing there is no idea when would this lockdown be lifted. Due...

Online classes

IHC finds no incriminating material against Miftah in LNG case, says verdict

NA 249 by-election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.