NATIONAL

Court summons Zardari in NAB case

By INP
Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday summoned former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in a reference pertaining to a transaction of over Rs8.3billion through fake bank accounts.

Accountability judge Asghar Ali Shah directed him to appear before the court on May 20 along with another suspect Mushtaq Ahmed, a former staffer of the President House.

The two have been nominated as accused in the reference filed before the court by the NAB.

According to the reference, a transaction of Rs8.3 billion took place between Ahmed and a private housing society. The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi with Zardari being the beneficiary of those assets.

Ahmed remained an employee of the President’s House between 2009 and 2013.

