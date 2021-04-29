5,480 new Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths recorded

ISLAMABAD: The nation recorded 5,480 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the national tally to 815,711.

Data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) suggested the death toll climbed to 17,680 after 151 people succumbed to the disease during the last 24 hours. Most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 17,680 deaths, 4,629 deaths occurred in Sindh, 8,327 in Punjab, 3,238 in KP, 677 in Islamabad.

About 233 deaths were reported in Balochistan, 106 deaths in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 470 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Meanwhile, 3,699 patients recovered from the deadly disease taking total recoveries to 708,193.

According to NCOC, the total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 89,838.

A total of 11,739,027 tests had been conducted since the outbreak of the virus in February last year. There are about 630 hospitals with Covid-19 facilities with more than 6,000 patients admitted across the country.

The highest number of ventilators occupied in the country was found to be in Lahore with 73 per cent occupancy, followed by Multan at 73 per cent, Mardan at 73 per cent, and Gujranwala at 62 per cent.

The NCOC further reported that the highest number of oxygen bed occupancy in the country was in Peshawar at 70 per cent followed by Swabi at 67 per cent, Mardan at 65 per cent, and Swat at 60 per cent.

About 57,013 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 14,716 were conducted in Sindh, 26,338 in Punjab, 8,261 in KP, 5,651 in Islamabad, 929 in Balochistan, 241 in G-B and 877 tests were conducted in AJK.