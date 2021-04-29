NATIONAL

A-level Urdu paper allegedly leaked

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An A-level Urdu paper was leaked online before the exam, a private channel alleged.

Images of the test paper appeared on an Instagram handle, Cambridge Taken Down, on Sunday afternoon. The account also threatened to leak more tests if the in-person assessments were not postponed.

The account, the report said, was also found “challenging” the British Council, the organiser of the tests, and Cambridge International Examinations (CIE) on the app.

The report, citing a student, said the questions mentioned in the leaked paper were asked in the exam the following day.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood announced the postponement of all exams until June 15 on Tuesday in light of a surge in new coronavirus cases, a day after the government commenced in-person assessments for O- and A-level students ignoring protests from students over health concerns.

He said the assessments had been cancelled and would now take place in the October-November cycle.

