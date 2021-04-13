HEADLINES

Precondition for rapprochement: PML-N, JUI-F want Gillani to leave leader of opposition slot

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F), the two major parties of the opposition alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), on Monday called out their ally, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), for its announcement of resigning from all PDM offices and asked to withdraw its nominee, Yousaf Raza Gillani, as leader of the opposition as a precondition for rapprochement.

While JUI-F Secretary General (SG) Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri welcomed resignations by the PPP, Rana Sanaullah of PML-N, asked the PPP to explain why it had stolen the slot of leader of the opposition in the Senate by getting votes from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), an ally of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Rana Sanaullah sought another explanation from the PPP, which has left the opposition parties’ alliance PDM.

Rana Sanaullah said that it was against principles for the PPP to get its nominee elected as leader of the opposition through votes stolen from the ruling coalition.

“This is not acceptable for the PDM. It is an act against all democratic norms. The PPP should also explain why it got votes from BAP. If the show cause notice given to the PPP is to be returned, then the leader of the opposition of the PPP must also be withdrawn,” said the PML-N leader.

Rana Sanaullah said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will convene a meeting in the next week to formulise a new strategy.

“This meeting will finalise PDM’s protest program under our plan to launch our movement against the government which will be fully implemented after Eid. While we hope that the PPP and the Awami National Party will also continue its struggle against the government elected from their own platform,” said the PML-N leader.

Meanwhile, JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has also congratulated the PPP for its departure of the PDM.

“The PPP committed political suicide today and we are happy for them to leave the PDM. The only way for the PPP to return to the PDM fold is that Yousaf Raza Gilani must resign from the slot of the opposition leader in the Senate. Once this happens, then we can move forward,” Haideri told media.

The JUI-F leader accused the PPP for extending its support to Imran Khan’s government.

“We were demanding the PPP and other allies to tender resignations from assemblies before launching the long march as the movement could be effective if we are done with our stakes in the system,” he said.

Ghafoor Haideri said that the anti-government campaign can only succeed if we are focused on it.

“If the PPP was to support the anti-government campaign, it would have not jumped the ship. Since the PPP has no more with us, we will now be able to run a focused anti-government movement,” the JUI-F leader said.

He said that the PPP must tender an apology to the nation for seeking votes from the Balochistan Awami Party.

“The PPP leadership made a mockery of democracy. They made a political blunder and now is using tricks to fool the public. The people will teach a lesson to the PPP in the next election for what it has done to the opposition’s cause,” concluded the JUI leader.

Previous articlePakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiris in IIOJK
Next articleEpaper – April 13 KHI 2021
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris, including a juvenile and a student of 10th grade in a so-called “cordon-and-search”...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM asks int’l community to ensure availability of coronavirus vaccine for everyone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the international community must ensure that the coronavirus vaccine is available to everyone, everywhere and as soon...
Read more
HEADLINES

CCI approves 2017 census results, decides to hold fresh census immediately

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interest (CCI) on Monday approved the results of the 2017 National Population And Housing Census with a majority vote and decided...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cleric arrested under suspicion of sexual molestation of minors: police

A cleric and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly molesting seminary students and filming the heinous acts for the last three years, Chakwal...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to receive 15m vaccine doses: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under the COVAX scheme. Making the announcement...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protests erupt after TLP’s Saad Rizvi arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The security forces have detained Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on Monday, according to the party leadership, leading to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris, including a juvenile and a student of 10th grade in a so-called “cordon-and-search”...

PM asks int’l community to ensure availability of coronavirus vaccine for everyone

CCI approves 2017 census results, decides to hold fresh census immediately

Cleric arrested under suspicion of sexual molestation of minors: police

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.