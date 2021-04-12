Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris, including a juvenile and a student of 10th grade in a so-called “cordon-and-search” operation in the Shopian area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Foreign Office, further intensification of “fake encounters” is a matter of grave concern. Extra-judicial killings of young men, including teenage boys, and refusal to return human remains of those martyred is completely unlawful and reflects the moral bankruptcy of the Indian occupation forces.

Pakistan has repeatedly called for independent investigations, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

The Foreign Office (FO) called upon the international community to hold India accountable for the gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Islamabad districts, taking the number of the martyred youth in the territory to 10 since Thursday. Three youth had been martyred by the troops during cordon and search operations in the Hadipora area of Shopian.