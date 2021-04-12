HEADLINES

Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiris in IIOJK

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris, including a juvenile and a student of 10th grade in a so-called “cordon-and-search” operation in the Shopian area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Foreign Office, further intensification of “fake encounters” is a matter of grave concern. Extra-judicial killings of young men, including teenage boys, and refusal to return human remains of those martyred is completely unlawful and reflects the moral bankruptcy of the Indian occupation forces.

Pakistan has repeatedly called for independent investigations, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

The Foreign Office (FO) called upon the international community to hold India accountable for the gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier on Sunday, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian and Islamabad districts, taking the number of the martyred youth in the territory to 10 since Thursday. Three youth had been martyred by the troops during cordon and search operations in the Hadipora area of Shopian.

TLTP

PM asks int'l community to ensure availability of coronavirus vaccine for everyone

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the international community must ensure that the coronavirus vaccine was available to everyone, everywhere and as soon...
CCI approves 2017 census results, decides to hold fresh census immediately

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interest (CCI) on Monday approved the results of the 2017 National Population And Housing Census with a majority vote and decided...
Cleric arrested under suspicion of sexual molestation of minors: police

A cleric and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly molesting seminary students and filming the heinous acts for the last three years, Chakwal...
Pakistan to receive 15m vaccine doses: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will receive 15 million doses of coronavirus vaccine under the COVAX scheme. Making the announcement...
Protests erupt after TLP's Saad Rizvi arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: The security forces have detained Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on Monday, according to the party leadership, leading to...
Essay contest launched on Pak-China diplomatic relations

The Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) has launched an essay competition on the theme of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic...
