Covid outbreak among children

Children’s life have been turned upside down by this Covid. As this is already affecting their mental health; on many fronts like, closing of academic sessions, social separation, death news from everywhere and much more. But Covid is spreading among children? Now that’s a big problem as already 5,792 children tested positive for covid-19 in Pakistan. Health care officers and authorities should have taken measure to prevent Covid spread; so vaccines should not be delayed. It is also noted that children getting infected from adults, so vaccines could be helpful; if authorities considered this issue serious.

Amna Shahab

KARACHI