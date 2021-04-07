Opinion

Covid outbreak among children

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Children’s life have been turned upside down by this Covid. As this is already affecting their mental health; on many fronts like, closing of academic sessions, social separation, death news from everywhere and much more. But Covid is spreading among children? Now that’s a big problem as already 5,792 children tested positive for covid-19 in Pakistan. Health care officers and authorities should have taken measure to prevent Covid spread; so vaccines should not be delayed. It is also noted that children getting infected from adults, so vaccines could be helpful; if authorities considered this issue serious.

Amna Shahab

- Advertisement -

KARACHI

Previous articleRamadan and spike in prices
Next articleBody Shaming is being so standardized
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Body Shaming is being so standardized

“Oh you’ve gained a lot of weight” and “Oh you are so skinny don’t you get anything to eat?” These are a few phrases...
Read more
Letters

Ramadan and spike in prices

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is observed by refraining from food and drink from daybreak to dusk. Like other Muslims all over...
Read more
Letters

Dowry: the social evil

Dowry; a symbol of greediness and moral degradation. Pakistan became the first Muslim country to make dowry illegal and according to the bill passed,...
Read more
Letters

Heat wave in Karachi

Recently heat wave hit Karachi when the seventy four year record of highest temperature was broken and the residents of Karachi suffered from extreme...
Read more
Editorials

Sending a negative message to people

Damaging allegations from one side. Equally injurious allegations from the other. These followed by the charge from either side that the other is conspiring...
Read more
Editorials

Education assistance for ex-FATA

Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar, who is ex officio chancellor of all the province’s public-sector universities, basically gave in to all the demands of the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Heat wave in Karachi

Recently heat wave hit Karachi when the seventy four year record of highest temperature was broken and the residents of Karachi suffered from extreme...

HRCP demands PM apologise for linking rape to obscenity

Sending a negative message to people

Education assistance for ex-FATA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.