Ramadan and spike in prices

By Editor's Mail
The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is observed by refraining from food and drink from daybreak to dusk. Like other Muslims all over the world, most Pakistanis are preparing for the month of Ramadan, when they must refrain from eating and drinking, from dawn to dusk. This year however the increase in food items and frequent power cuts, many Pakistanis will find it hard to celebrate this holy month conventionally.

Our Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) told his followers that the gates of Heaven or Jannah would be open for the entire month and the gates of Hell (Jahannam) would be closed. The first day of the next month which is the month of Shawwal is spent in celebration and is observed as the “Festival of Breaking Fast” or Eid ul Fitr…

Likewise in other countries, Muslims are very lucky as they celebrate Ramadan festivals in a most useful manner in the sense that they aren’t afraid to pay a healthy amount to meet their ends. Even in other countries, people do not face a sudden spike in prices before Ramadan and they peacefully celebrate this Holy month. I would like to request you to kindly review my letter and make it part of your prestigious publication house, and your newspaper is the best way to communicate the same.

Javeria Arshad

KARACHI

