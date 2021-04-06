HEADLINES

Tareen denies reports of joining PPP, meeting with Zardari

By News Desk
Jahangir Khan Tareen

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has denied a claim made by PPP leader Shehla Raza regarding his inclusion in the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and meeting with Asif Ali Zardari.

“An ongoing propaganda is being launched against me,” he said while denying a Twitter message from PPP lawmaker Shehla.

The PTI leader said that there was no truth in reports regarding his meeting with the PPP leadership and inclusion in the party. “Those running fake news against me will be disappointed,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Ahmad Mahmood, who Shehla claimed Tareen had met, also denied the meeting.

Previous article9th Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Kashmir since March
Next article India’s ‘fascist’ policies in Kashmir and region exposed by Pakistan’s diplomacy: Akram
News Desk
News Desk

