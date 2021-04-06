NATIONAL

9th Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Kashmir since March

By TLTP
An Indian army convoy moves along Srinagar-Leh national highway, at Gagangeer, in east Kashmir's Ganderbal district, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

ISLAMABAD: Another Indian soldier committed suicide in Srinagar district of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Tuesday.

The soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) committed suicide by jumping from 5th floor of the building at his camp in Dignibal area of Srinagar. The number of suicides amongst Indian troops and police personnel rose to 9 since March 2021, while 499 soldiers have committed in IOK since 2007.

Earlier on March 4, an Indian soldier committed suicide in Srinagar. The Indian army soldier of Raj Rifle committed suicide by hanging himself to death near JCO point, Badami Bagh Cantonment, in the city.

Earlier on March 3, two Indian soldiers including a lieutenant colonel committed suicides in the territory. The Indian officer had told the media that investigation had been started to ascertain the reasons behind the extreme step.

