CITY

Restrictions bearing fruit as Lahore positivity rate inches down: minister

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday smart lockdowns and targeted restrictions were bearing fruit, with the coronavirus transmission rate in Lahore registering a decrease.

“The [cimplete] impact of the measures will become evident in the next two to three days,” she said during a television programme.

Improvement has already been noticed in the positivity rate, as it has inched down in Lahore, she said.

The minister hoped people will continue to follow health guidelines even as the infection rate declines.

She endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position on lockdown as well. “He [Imran] is right in that if we impose another [blanket] lockdown, our economy will suffer and people will be in even more losses,” said the minister.

She added if people wear face masks, wash hands and adopt precautionary measures, the country can both run the economy and battle the pandemic at the same time.

The minister also spoke about the load on hospitals, telling the hosts of the show that capacity was at 30 percent to 40 percent in Lahore hospitals.

She urged the people to contact Rescue 1122 if they want to admit a patient, as the service has up-to-date data on the coronavirus-related situation in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus positivity rate in Punjab stood at 12.6 percent, with the province testing 17,994 samples, of which 2,275 returned positive.

In Lahore, the authorities administered 6,511 tests, of which 1,362 came back positive, putting the positivity ratio at 20.92 percent.

Previous articleSHC moved to ban 5G over ‘health risks’
Next articleJapanese embassy says considering cultural grant for Taxila Museum
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Faisal lauds Punjab for vaccination arrangements at Expo Centre

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has appreciated the Punjab government for excellent arrangements of vaccination at the Expo...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab governor announces scholarships for erstwhile FATA students

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Sunday announced 1,000 scholarships for the students of erstwhile FATA after he met the protesters along with...
Read more
LAHORE

CITY NOTES: Export all the traitors!

Well, I suppose that news that we wouldn’t be importing cotton or sugar from India must be highly satisfying. But surely that must mean...
Read more
LAHORE

Sugar continues to be sold at exorbitant rates despite price fixing

LAHORE: Sugar is being sold at exorbitant rates throughout the provincial capital despite its price being fixed while the district administration has claimed that...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab, KP CMs restrict activities after staffers test positive

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) restricted their schedules after several cases of coronavirus were reported from their offices, it emerged...
Read more
LAHORE

Buzdar announces Rs17.6bn uplift package for Sargodha, Chiniot

LAHORE: Announcing new projects worth Rs17.6 billion for Chiniot and Sargodha, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated various development schemes and also laid...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Iqbal says Imran ‘attacked’ judiciary during telethon

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Monday accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of "attacking" the judiciary during the telethon on Sunday. Speaking...

PDM divided: five parties demand separate opposition benches

PIA seeks additional flights to UK ahead of Covid-19 travel ban

Toe injury rules out Shadab from South Africa tour

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.