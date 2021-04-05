NATIONAL

Japanese embassy says considering cultural grant for Taxila Museum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: On receiving a request from the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab, Japan is considering providing cultural grant assistance to Taxila Museum, the embassy said Monday.

The assistance will be provided for the improvement of equipment for exhibition and conservation in the museum which stores the rich cultural heritage of ancient Gandhara civilisation.

For this purpose, Japanese development consultants visited Pakistan between March 15 and April 3 despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic to conduct onsite research and hearings, a statement issued from the Japanese embassy said.

Based on series of discussions and onsite surveys, the consultants identified necessary equipment for better exhibition and conservation of excavated items from the Gandhara archaeological sites.

While admiring the rich cultural heritage of ancient Gandhara civilisation in Taxila, Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda said the visit of the Japanese onsite research team is very important to pave the way for seeking approval of cultural grant assistance from Tokyo.

“With the post-corona[virus] world in sight, Japan supports Pakistan in promoting the exhibition and conservation of the Gandhara Buddhist heritage and attract more tourists to Pakistan in the future”, said the ambassador.

He further added Pakistan has a great potential for tourism and the ancient Gandhara civilisation is very close to the heart of the Japanese people.

