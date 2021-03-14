NATIONAL

SC to take up issue of delay in local govt polls today

During the last hearing, the court was told that the Punjab government dissolved the local government 'to ensure a level playing field for all prospective candidates in the upcoming elections'

By News Desk

A two-member bench of the Supreme Court (SC) will take up the matter of the delay in the local government polls on Monday.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood will tackle the issue during the hearing on Monday. They shall also take up the issue of the dissolution of local governments before the expiry of their term.

In its last hearing, the SC bench conveyed its concerns over the dissolution of the local government system in Punjab prior to the expiry of its term. The bench summoned the Punjab advocate general to answer queries in this regard.

The top court asked the advocate general to explain whether the majority of the members of a provincial assembly had the authority to dissolve the local government when those who are elected are their opponents.

“The AG should also tell whether by not holding the local government elections within the prescribed one-year period mentioned in sub-section (2) of section 3 of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 (later extended to 21 months) the dissolved local governments stand resurrected,” the order stated.

The provincial government has submitted its reply with its justification for the expiry of the local government before May 2019, wherein it claimed that the Punjab government dissolved the local government “to ensure a level playing field for all prospective candidates in the upcoming elections” as well as “to eliminate political influence of any kind”.

“[It said] the government may, subject to such conditions as may be specified, delegate any of its functions under this Act to an officer subordinate to it except the power to make rules, to suspend or remove a mayor or chairman or to dissolve the local governments. It is learnt that all provinces are reluctant to hold local government elections until official announcement of population census by Council of Common Interests (CII).

Previous articleLady health workers continue to protest for higher pay
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Police name suspect in rape-and-murder of 11-year-old

The police have named Zeeshan, a neighbour of the victim, in a case involving the kidnapping, rape and murder of an 11-year-old boy in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy stabilising despite coronavirus pandemic: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the country's economy is stabilising and all business activities are...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt’s climate conservation policies being recognised globally: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the environmental policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were receiving global recognition. In a tweet,...
Read more
NATIONAL

DNA samples taken of suspects in Larkana hospital rape case: police

KARACHI: The Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) samples of the three men accused of assaulting a 25-year-old girl at the Larkana General Hospital have been taken,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Coronavirus cases on the rise as nation witnesses third wave

LAHORE: Punjab registered 1,653 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily rise since June, government statistics showed, the latest in a steady rise...
Read more
NATIONAL

PSP’s Kamal to contest NA-249 by-election

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday announced its intention to contest the upcoming by-election on the National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi (West-II). The seat...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan’s economy stabilising despite coronavirus pandemic: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the country's economy is stabilising and all business activities are...

Govt’s climate conservation policies being recognised globally: Imran

DNA samples taken of suspects in Larkana hospital rape case: police

Coronavirus cases on the rise as nation witnesses third wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.