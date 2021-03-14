CITY

Lady health workers continue to protest for higher pay

By News Desk

The protest staged by lady health workers (LHWs) in the provincial capital continued into its third day on Sunday, wherein the workers reiterated their demand for an increase in pay.

The protest is being staged on Cheering Cross, Mall Road. The health workers, hailing from different parts of Punjab, reportedly spent the night at the location.

Health workers are demanding a 25 per cent increase in salaries and an upgrade of the service structure scale.

They have been protesting across the country for the past few years for various reasons, including upgradation of pay scale, regularisation of service and non-payment of salaries.

