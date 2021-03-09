PM Imran drops hint of major administrative changes in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday dropped a hint at brining major administrative changes in Punjab.

According to sources, the prime minister expressed reservations over the state of affairs in Punjab during an important meeting held on Tuesday which was attended by senior party leaders.

Sources said that before the meeting, Prime Minister Imran had an important discussion with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The meeting also discussed the election of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

The premier gave the task to Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to get the support for the post of chairman and deputy chairman.

According to sources, the government has decided to take the allies into confidence for the post of Senate deputy chairman. The meeting also deliberated on giving the post of deputy chairman to any allied party. The performance of the Punjab government was also discussed in detail in the meeting.

The meeting, chaired by the premier, was attended by federal ministers, senior government members and constitutional experts, as well as CM Buzdar.

It is worth mentioning here that Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was not invited to the meeting.