Gillani’s success victory of people: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed his pleasure over the announcement of PDM panel for the chairman and deputy chairman Senate election scheduled for 12th March.
Bilawal felicitated Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on their nomination as PDM candidates for the position of chairman and deputy chairman respectively.
He said that the democratic forces are united against this incapable and incompetent government. He added that Gillani’s success is in fact a victory of the people of Pakistan.
AIMAL WALI CALLS ON ZARDARI, BILAWAL:
Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter President Aimal Wali Khan called on the former president Asif Ali Zardari and the PPP chief Bilawal at Zardari House Islamabad on Tuesday evening.
Zardari and Bilawal enquired about the health of ANP President Asfandyar Wali and wished him early recovery.
Current political situation in the country was also discussed in the meeting as well as the matters involving opposition’s long march against the government.

