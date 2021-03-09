COAS, UK CDS discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and United Kingdom Army Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter discussed Afghan peace process on Tuesday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, General Carter called on General Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ). The statement said that matters of mutual interests including Afghan peace process, security and defence cooperation as well as evolving global geo-strategic environment were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries, said the ISPR.

The visit of the UK general comes a day after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on COAS Bajwa.

According to the ISPR, the US delegation greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process. The military’s media wing said that matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed in the meeting.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, Pakistan Special Envoy on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and PM Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf were also present in the meeting.

Khalilzad’s visit, first under the Biden administration, came against the backdrop of desperate attempts by the US to seek a political end to the war in Afghanistan. Khalilzad flew from Doha where he held talks with the Afghan Taliban.