Police kill two TTP terrorists

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police and secret service officials raided a militant hideout Saturday, killing two militants accused of involvement in attacks on security forces, an official said.

Shahid Solangi, a CTD officer, said the early morning raid took place in the Patni area of the city of Sukkur in Sindh. He said the militants attempted to escape and opened fire on officers, triggering a shootout.

Solangi said two militants belonging to the Noor-e-Islam group of proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed.

He said the slain militants were involved in attacks on police and security forces in South Waziristan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the two men entered Sindh in recent days and had been under the surveillance of security agencies.

The Afghanistan-based militant group has in recent months stepped up attacks on security forces in the former tribal regions and in Balochistan.