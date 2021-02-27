NATIONAL

Police kill two TTP terrorists

By Staff Report
MULTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police and secret service officials raided a militant hideout Saturday, killing two militants accused of involvement in attacks on security forces, an official said.

Shahid Solangi, a CTD officer, said the early morning raid took place in the Patni area of the city of Sukkur in Sindh. He said the militants attempted to escape and opened fire on officers, triggering a shootout.

Solangi said two militants belonging to the Noor-e-Islam group of proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed.

He said the slain militants were involved in attacks on police and security forces in South Waziristan and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the two men entered Sindh in recent days and had been under the surveillance of security agencies.

The Afghanistan-based militant group has in recent months stepped up attacks on security forces in the former tribal regions and in Balochistan.

Previous articleOn second anniversary of Indian jets’ downing, army vows to respond to ‘adventures’ with ‘full might’
Next articlePIA offers discount in fares on domestic flights
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bilawal claims PTI MPs in contact with PPP

KOHAT: Vowing to give a tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the Senate elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday...
Read more
LAHORE

Hamza released from prison

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz was released from prison on Saturday, three after the Lahore...
Read more
NATIONAL

In new video, Abhinandan seeks peace between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Saturday published a new video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who was captured...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA offers discount in fares on domestic flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced a special discount in fare on domestic routes ahead of the spring season to promote tourism...
Read more
NATIONAL

On second anniversary of Indian jets’ downing, army vows to respond to ‘adventures’ with ‘full might’

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: Pakistan Army on Saturday said it will respond with "full might" to any challenge to the country's security and integrity. The statement comes on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Apex committee for GB development package reviews progress on projects

ISLAMABAD: The apex committee constituted to execute the uplift package for Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has reviewed the progress on proposed projects being finalised to develop...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

In new video, Abhinandan seeks peace between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Saturday published a new video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who was captured...

PIA offers discount in fares on domestic flights

Police kill two TTP terrorists

On second anniversary of Indian jets’ downing, army vows to respond to ‘adventures’ with ‘full might’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.