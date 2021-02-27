On second anniversary of Indian jets’ downing, army vows to respond to ‘adventures’ with ‘full might’

RAWALPINDI/KARACHI: Pakistan Army on Saturday said it will respond with “full might” to any challenge to the country’s security and integrity.

The statement comes on the second anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort”, which resulted in the downing of two Indian fighter jets that had violated Pakistan’s airspace on February 27, 2019.

“It is not numbers but courage & will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet.

“27th Feb, 2019 is [a] testament that Pak AF, with [the] support of the nation, will always defend the motherland against all threats.”

In a dogfight, Pakistan shot down two Indian warplanes, including a MiG-21, and captured a pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He was released on March 1 in a peace gesture.

Later in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF), in a statement, claimed it, too, have shot down an F-16 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and displayed pieces of a missile that it said had been fired by the plane before it went down.

However, a Foreign Policy article, citing Pentagon officials, reported US personnel had done a count of F-16s and found none missing. The report was also carried by Time magazine and The Washington Post.

‘SURPRISE DAY’:

To mark the successful downing of the Indian warplanes, the PAF celebrated “Surprise Day” today (Saturday) to pay tribute to “valiant fighters for their brave defence of the motherland”, APP reported.

The celebration ceremony was held at PAF Headquarters in Islamabad.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan cautioned that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misunderstood.

Terming February 27 as a significant day not just for the PAF but for the whole of the nation, he said on that day “PAF once again upheld its glorious legacy and deterred the aggressor who gravely miscalculated and challenged our sovereignty.”

The force, he said, would thwart any misadventure by the enemy and is ready to respond with full force as per the aspirations of the nation.

He reiterated that Pakistan was a responsible and peace-loving country and its efforts for international peace, especially in Afghanistan, the Middle East and in UN peacekeeping missions were being acknowledged by the international community.

One such manifestation of peace was witnessed by the world through the unconditional return of captured Indian pilot by the government, he recalled.

“However, let me make it very clear that our desire for peace should not be misunderstood. In case of any misadventure, our response would be swift, resolute and unwavering.”

Khan said Pakistan had responded to the violation of the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border separating Indian-occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), by intruding planes in a manner that “made our nation proud”.

The country’s air force “proved equal to the Quaid’s vision of being second to none and established our supremacy in the air,” he observed.

The air chief further observed Pakistan stood with the people of occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

He said it was time to end the atrocities being inflicted on innocent people of Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal Khan inspected a guard of honour and a flypast, at the ceremony.

IMRAN CONGRATULATES NATION, ARMY:

Prime Minister Imran Khan also congratulated the nation and the armed forces on the occasion of “our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan”.

In a series of tweets, he recalled how the country had responded “with determined resolve at a time [and] place of our choosing.”

“We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan’s responsible behaviour in the face of India’s irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot.

We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.”

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz said the day marked the country’s “honour and prestige”.

“The shaheens of the air force [made] the enemy see stars during the day and lifted the entire nation’s head with pride,” he tweeted.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan and APP