PIA offers discount in fares on domestic flights

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced a special discount in fare on domestic routes ahead of the spring season to promote tourism and travel facilities.

The national flag-carrier unveiled discounted fares for flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

A PIA spokesman said the airline had announced a one-way minimum fare starting from Rs7,500 for 20kg luggage and Rs8,500 for 40kg luggage for flights between the aforementioned cities.

According to the spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect immediately.

The fares, he said, have been reduced to facilitate tourists and nationals during the spring season.

In December, the airline announced a special discount in fare on Skardu and Gilgit routes.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Niazi had said the airline had announced a one-way minimum fare starting from Rs6,915 for flights to/from Islamabad to Gilgit and Skardu.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik instructed them to provide the best services to the passengers traveling on domestic as well as international flights, he had said.

The initiatives are a part of the management’s plan to revive the national entity and make it the leading international airline it once was.

In November 2019, the airline had sought the services of an international firm with extensive aviation consulting experience to prepare a five-year corporate business plan through a tender.