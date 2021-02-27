NATIONAL

In new video, Abhinandan seeks peace between Pakistan, India

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Saturday published a new video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who was captured in February 2019 after his intruding MiG-21 fighter was shot down by Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during a dogfight, on the second anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort”, the codename given to the military job.

The video shows the pilot conversing with military officials (not shown) in a congenial environment and acknowledging that he has been treated well. He also showers praise on the “chivalrous” and “professional” Pakistan Army.

Abhinandan’s MiG-21 Bison aircraft was shot down over Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) along with another Indian aircraft after they violated the Line of Control (LoC). While the other plane crashed in Indian territory, Abhinandan was not so lucky.

Recounting the fateful day, Varthaman said when he realised that “I was not in my own country, I tried to run away. But he had been “injured quite badly and I was unable to move.”

Locals whose “passion was quite high” wanted to “catch me.” However, he said, two Pakistan Army soldiers reached the location just in time and “saved me”.

“A captain of the Pakistani Army came, he saved me from these locals. He took me to his unit where I was given first aid and after that, I was taken to the hospital where I was checked and given more aid.

Since then, I am here [at the place] I am right now […] with your hospitality.”

Abhinandan also touched on the Kashmir dispute, saying “neither you nor I know” what is happening in the occupied region.

The Indian officer also praised the Pakistan Army, saying he found it to be “very fine, professional force and very chivalrous.”

“I am very impressed by the chivalry which has been displayed by the Pakistani Army,” he added.

He said there is “no reason” for Pakistan and India to continue with animosity and called for peace between the arch-rivals. “I see no reason for us to continue with any kind of hostilities.”

Tensions between the two countries had escalated rapidly following an explosion on February 14, 2019, that killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-occupied Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of harbouring militants behind the attack, a charge Islamabad dismissed.

The United States, China, European Union (EU), and other powers had urged restraint from the two nations, as tensions escalated.

Later that year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi went into the general elections, benefitting immensely from nationalist pride unleashed by the standoff.

Pakistan Today
