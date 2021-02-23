SHC summons IO in NAB case against Shah

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the pre-arrest bail of former provincial chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in a land allotment case.

A two-judge bench of the court extended the period until April 6 and directed the investigation officer (IO) to appear in a personal capacity at the next hearing to apprise the court of progress thus far made in the case.

During the hearing, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that the investigation is underway.

Shah has not been nominated in the initial reference filed in the case, he said, and added when the investigation is finished, a supplementary reference will be filed.

The PPP leader is facing a number of NAB inquiries pertaining to claimed corruption in the Roshan Sindh initiative and illegal allotment of state-owned land.