Horsetrading reactions

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reacted to a leaked video showing PTI lawmakers allegedly selling their votes in exchange for money handed out by a former MPA of the PPP, saying that his government was determined to “stop the cycle of money laundering and corruption” A video filmed around the time of the Senate elections 2018 started doing the rounds on social media earlier today, showing a couple of PTI MNAs allegedly taking money from former MPA of the PPP, Mohammad Ali Nacha . The Prime Minister said that the video showed how successive ruling elites drowned the country in debt and destroyed the country’s morals . The video was showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.

Sameen Abid

