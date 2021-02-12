Opinion

Horsetrading reactions

By Editor's Mail
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reacted to a leaked video showing PTI lawmakers allegedly selling their votes in exchange for money handed out by a former MPA of the PPP, saying that his government was determined to “stop the cycle of money laundering and corruption” A video filmed around the time of the Senate elections 2018 started doing the rounds on social media earlier today, showing a couple of PTI MNAs allegedly taking money from former MPA of the PPP, Mohammad Ali Nacha . The Prime Minister said that the video showed how successive ruling elites drowned the country in debt and destroyed the country’s morals . The video was showing the shameful way in which politicians buy & sell votes in Senate reflects the total destruction of the nation’s morality by successive ruling elites as they drowned the nation in debt.

Sameen Abid

Turbat

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

