Corruption

By Editor's Mail
I would like to highlight the main issue of this society named Corruption. Corruption affects our lives greatly as it is not only bad for economy and business operations but also hurts the people, especially the poor. Unfortunately, this problem is getting worse with every coming day, especially in Pakistan. Corruption in Pakistan is widespread and extends to every sector from government to judiciary, police, health services and education. In our society this problem is rising day by day due to high levels of political monopolization, dilapidated conditions of democracy and weak civil participation. Corruption makes the elite class more elite and poor class poorer. So I request the government for the implementation of law against corruption. People should make the public sector honest, transparent and accountable because power doesn’t corrupt people, people corrupt power.

NISHAT JAFAR QURESHI

LAHORE

 

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

Corruption

