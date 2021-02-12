Our dramas

Dramas and films are made for the purpose of entertainment, conveying a lesson to others and so on. Needless to say today’s world we are witnessing only a few of dramas with a complete purpose or moral but the rest of them are opposite to the facts. Sorry to say recent drams released by Pakistani Film Industry are full of abusive language, husbands paying di divorce to the wives, characters attempting suicide, being disrespectful to the parents and what not. Every nation and its culture can be evaluated by its productions. Its time be aware of our responsibilities as an Islamic state. Our film industry should incare its liabilities upon it and our respective producers and script writers are requested to produce dramas like Dirlis Ertugral to make generations aware of our national heroes.

Meer Afzal

- Advertisement -

Hub