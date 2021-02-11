NATIONAL

All sectors contributed in fight against Covid-19: CJCSC

Raza stresses on the need to formulate appropriate responses and strategies emerging from the issues other than the traditional security concerns

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Wednesday addressed a seminar on the social, economic and global impact of coronavirus, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the national seminar on “Global, Strategic and Socio-Economic Impacts of COVID-19 and Pakistan” was organised by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU).

CJCSC General Raza in his keynote address dilated upon the need to formulate appropriate responses and strategies emerging from the issues other than the traditional security concerns.

He said that all segments of Pakistani society proactively took part in fighting the pandemic. “The recommendations and suggestions given during the seminar will also help in improving national strategy against the pandemic,” he added.

The CJCSC further thanked president of NDU and ISSRA for organising the seminar that enabled them to study the intricate challenges of the present time and to come up with innovative solutions for the national effort.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army has played its role in fighting Covid-19 pandemic and in November 2020, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 237th Corps Commanders Conference (CCC), where deliberations were made on the Covid-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of 2nd wave. The ISPR said that COAS Bajwa specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort.

