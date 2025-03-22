Meghan Markle Likely to Reunite with King Charles, Kate Middleton for Archie and Lilibet’s Future

Meghan Markle may reunite with her in-laws, including King Charles and Kate Middleton, in the future for the sake of her children, Archie and Lilibet, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

In an interview with OK!, Bond emphasized that the Duchess of Sussex will likely want what’s best for her children, and that could lead to a more unified family in the years ahead. Bond expressed hope that, by the time Archie and Lilibet grow older, the royal family dynamic could improve, despite the continued physical distance between them.

She said, “I’m sure that, like Harry, Meghan wants the very best for their children… and that will include an understanding of their background.” Bond also suggested that as Archie and Lilibet become “innately curious” about their heritage, it may prompt the adults in the family to work toward a more harmonious future for the next generation of royals.

Bond concluded, “This is not the children’s fault or responsibility, so let’s hope the adults can make it a better world for the next generation of royals.”

This statement highlights hopes for a potential future reconciliation among family members for the sake of the children, who may have questions about their royal heritage.