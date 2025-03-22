Balochistan’s future depends on education reforms

Education functions as the basic foundation which advances progress through economic expansion, social development and international marketplace success. The educational problems that exist in Quetta and the rest of Balochistan intensify because of meagre government funding and weak policy execution together with inadequate facilities. The coming years demand focused efforts on education and new awareness-driven policy strategies for providing comprehensive educational facilities to all people.

Underfunding education in Balochistan produces direct negative effects which I have experienced personally. I knew one of my friends during his childhood years. His ambition to study for higher education was blocked by tuition fees that he could not afford. He stopped his education because no financial assistance or school scholarships existed and began doing manual work to keep his family afloat. Similar to his situation, many young people across Balochistan struggle because of Inadequate educational opportunities.

The Balochistan education sector suffers from chronic insufficient budget allocation even though the government has made multiple funding promises. The 2024-25 budget from the province allocated Rs 146.9 billion to education which amounted to 15.37 percent of the total budget expenditure. The current budget allocation fails to adequately solve institutional problems within the system. The budget allocation for education from Punjab and Sindh surpasses the funding in Balochistan so the province finds it difficult to provide even minimal educational standards. The UNESCO endorses the GDP proportion at 4-6 percent for education funding yet Pakistan devotes only 1.7 percent of its GDP resulting in heightened differences across regions.

The educational exclusion rate in Pakistan is highest in Balochistan province. A miserable 22.1 percent of educational institutions in the province do not function whereas rural populations face severe educational access barriers. The schools located in urban Quetta provide better access to education, but the educational quality is compromised through outdated study programmes, scarce teaching facilities and crowded learning environments. According to UNICEF the education crisis in rural Balochistan is massive since 70 percent of primary-age children do not attend school which requires immediate action.

One of the most glaring issues in Balochistan’s education system is the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR). UNESCO recommends a PTR of 30:1 for primary schools but in Balochistan this figure often exceeds 50:1. The province faces an acute shortage of trained teachers, particularly female educators, which further restricts girls’ enrollment. The Higher Education Commission’s plan to certify 200,000 new teachers nationwide by 2030 is a step in the right direction but targeted efforts are required to recruit and train teachers specifically for Balochistan’s underserved areas.

The urban population growth in Pakistan has reached 55 percent and Quetta experiences a rising demand for superior educational opportunities. Current literacy statistics reveal that Quetta measures at 64 percent literacy yet certain isolated districts demonstrate rates as scant as 35 percent. Basic educational facilities, such as electricity, clean water and proper sanitation services, are not available in rural schools resulting in low enrollment and retention numbers. Dedicated rural education infrastructure investments together with digital technology tools serve as necessary components for narrowing down educational disparities between urban and rural regions.

The advancement of Balochistan as a prosperous region requires education to assume the primary position. Every child across Quetta and beyond requires access to quality education coupled with skilled teachers along with equal opportunities for success due to which policymakers and civil society together with the private sector need to create this national agenda. Achieving complete youth potential in Balochistan requires this fundamental step towards better education facilities in the province.

The unachievable Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in 2015 combined with the sluggish progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) demonstrates that Pakistan needs new education policies. Through its National Education Policy Framework (NEPF) 2024 the government seeks to resolve these issues by pursuing a 30 percent decrease in student dropout levels from 2027 while establishing one standardized educational framework across the country to normalize learning opportunity access and certifying educators to enhance educational quality with new capabilities. The certification of novice educators’ functions to enhance educational standards. Youth need access to skill-based education for employment preparedness.

While these measures are commendable their implementation remains uncertain due to bureaucratic inefficiencies and financial constraints.

The funding of education should be recognized as a strategic financial investment. As countries invest in education they achieve faster economic growth accompanied by fewer poor citizens and better democratic administration. The planned allocation must include at least 4 percent of the provincial GDP being directed to education selection with proper resource distribution throughout every district and active reopening of dormant educational institutions. The education sector requires additional female teacher recruitment alongside training while implementing advanced educational technology programs for distant areas. Systemic transparency should exist in all educational budget processes.

