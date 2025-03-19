TTAP refuses to attend NA security moot citing Imran’s absence

ISLAMABAD: The opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP) on Tuesday refused to participate in the Parliamentary National Security Committee meeting.

Though the PTI had yesterday expressed willingness to attend the security moot but sought a meeting with its jailed founder Imran ahead of the meeting.

Joining its demand, TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that the PTI founder should also be invited to such a meeting and without him, no meeting will have significance.

During the opposition’s joint press conference held at KP House in Islamabad, Achakzai — also the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief — said that representatives from every political party should be invited to any meeting on national security.

Achakzai was flanked by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) MNA Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

“Pakistan’s dire circumstances require a joint session of parliament. [However], everyone should have a chance to speak in the joint session,” Achakzai asserted.

The PkMAP chief further claimed that the superintendent of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where Imran is incarcerated, does not allow PTI leaders or other MNAs to meet the ex-premier.

“If no one is allowed to meet him, it should be announced that the founder of PTI is a dangerous man who is not allowed to meet [anyone],” the PkMAP chief quipped.

“If we go to this meeting, they will later say that such and such people were in disagreement,” he added, apparently referring to government leaders highlighting rifts within the opposition.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja stated that the decision was made at a political committee meeting on Monday.

No PTI representative will attend the meeting, except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who will participate in his official capacity.

Raja emphasized that the PTI was against any military operation and demanded that Imran Khan be released on parole.

Allam Raja Nasir Abbas and Sahibzada Hamid Raza echoed similar concerns, demanding that Imran Khan be included in key security discussions.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub criticised the short notice for the security meeting while highlighting that the PTI leaders were denied access to Imran Khan despite court orders.