Civil-military leadership for national consensus, unified political commitment to combat terrorism

Lauds valour and professionalism of security forces and law enforcement agencies

Army chief says there is need for better governance in country to make it a ‘hard state’

PCNS stresses implementation of NAP and Operation Azm-i-Istehkam to dismantle terrorist networks, counter logistical support, and dismantle terrorism and crime nexus

ISLAMABAD: The civilian and military leadership of the country on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing security situation and emphasized the need for “consensus and unified political commitment” to combat the scourge of terrorism with “full might of the state”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and other officials attended the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) amid heightened attacks on security personnel and other law enforcement agencies, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The high-level meeting lasted over six hours.

Just this month, Balochistan witnessed the rare Jaffar Express hijacking which resulted in at least 31 lives being lost, a suicide blast in Nushki District that left five dead, and multiple assaults on KP police, among other incidents.

The meeting was skipped by opposition alliance Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Ayeen Pakistan (TTAP), citing the absence of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

Provincial leaderships were also present, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who represented his province in the absence of PTI members.

Governors and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) from all four provinces also attended. However, BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal was invited but did not participate.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the committee members condemned the recent terror attacks in the strongest terms and expressed solidarity with the victims’ families, The committee reiterated the country’s unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations while lauding the valour and professionalism of security forces and law enforcement agencies in conducting their counter-terrorism operations.

“The committee stressed the need for a national consensus to repel terrorism, emphasizing strategic and unified political commitment to confront this menace with the full might of the state,” the statement reads.

The committee members stressed the need for immediate implementation of the National Action Plan and Operation Azm-i-Istehkam to dismantle terrorist networks, counter logistical support, and dismantle the nexus between terrorism and crime.

They also expressed concern over the increasing use of social media platforms by terrorist groups to spread propaganda, recruit followers, and coordinate their networks. The committee members recommended the need for measures to curb such use of social media and also called for formulating a mechanism to counter the activities of terrorists.

“Reiterating its unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies, the committee acknowledged their sacrifices and commitment to national defence and said that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces, police, Frontier Constabulary and intelligence agencies in the war against terrorism.

“The committee reiterated that no institution, individual or group working in collusion with hostile forces will be allowed to harm the peace and stability of Pakistan,” the statement added.

It concluded by pointing out that the committee members also regretted the lack of participation by some opposition members and reiterated that the consultation process in this regard would continue.

The declaration was unanimously passed by the committee members.

Better governance must to make country it a “hard state”: COAS

A statement issued by state-run PTV News said Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also addressed the committee.

“There is no agenda, no movement, no personality greater than the security of the country. For sustainable development, all elements of national power will have to work in harmony,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

He said the current fight against terrorism was a battle for the nation’s survival and its future generations.

The army chief said there was a need for better governance in the country and to make it a “hard state”.

“How long will we continue to sacrifice countless lives in a manner of a soft state? How long will we continue to fill governance gaps with the blood of Pakistan Armed Forces and martyrs?” he was quoted as asking the committee.

The army chief requested religious scholars to expose the terrorists’ distorted interpretation of Islam. He added that everyone owed their continued existence to the country’s survival, saying there was “nothing more important to us than the security of the country”.

“To protect Pakistan, we will have to adopt a unified narrative that transcends our political and personal interests. Today sends a message to those who think they can weaken Pakistan through these terrorists that we will unite and defeat not only them but also all their facilitators,” he said.

Members of the National Assembly’s standing committees on Defence and Foreign Affairs, members of the federal cabinet, chief ministers of the four provinces, and leaders of all parliamentary parties or their representatives attended the huddle.

The in-camera moot was held under strict security arrangements, amid reports of multiple threats in the federal capital. As part of these security measures, media persons were barred from Parliament House for one day, which was unusual, even for in-camera sessions.

Moreover, mobile phones were not permitted inside the National Assembly Hall during the session.

A video shared by the PPP’s official Instagram account showed its chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arriving at Parliament House to attend the meeting.

Gandapur to attend moot as KP CM: Salman Akram Raja

While PTI’s Raja announced “no representative from us will attend the meeting”, he said Ali Amin Gandapur would attend the high-level gathering as the KP chief minister.

Doubling down on his party’s stance, Raja said: “We demand that the PTI founder be released on parole.”

He stated that the PTI has refused to participate in the meeting, adding that the decision was made at a meeting of the party’s political committee yesterday.

“We are not in favour of any [military] operation at this time. [The people of Balochistan] have been suffering from these conditions for 77 years and we are not in favour of this situation,” Raja said.

“We have to fix this country and end fascism,” he added.

Initially, the PTI had decided to attend the security moot, with spokesperson Sheikh Waqqas Akram saying his party would give its input in the meeting. NA opposition leader Omar Ayub had also termed the consultation as crucial to aligning PTI’s position effectively on matters of national significance.

Ruling coalition slam opposition’s decision

Reacting to the PTI’s decision not to attend the security meeting, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the party was “doing politics of its interest”.

“The PTI has proved today that Imran Khan is their first and last priority [and that the] country’s well-being and peace does not hold importance for them,” Asif said on X.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon slammed the PTI for not attending the gathering of national importance.

“The PTI should have acted like a responsible party and a good Pakistani,” Memon told media in Karachi.

He added that there were reports of the recent attacks in Balochistan being carried out with India’s support. “India wants to weaken Pakistan.”

Memon claimed: “There have been attempts to weaken the country, in which some terrorist parties have been used and sometimes some political parties, which have also been provided funding [from India], have been used.

“And those same parties are not ready to stand with their country despite these attacks,” the PPP leader said, adding that the security briefing was likely not only on Balochistan but also KP, where the PTI is in power and “has a responsibility”.

“I strongly condemn this,” Memon said, referring to the PTI’s decision to boycott the moot.

Asserting that the “entire nation was standing united against terrorism”, he said the PPP had been the biggest victim of terrorism and extremism.

The Sindh minister further said that his party had “always been the target of terrorism […] but they (terrorists) never attacked any major party”.

Apparently criticising Imran for “favouring talks with the Taliban”, Memon said “parties with the Taliban’s support” were not attending today’s meeting.

Asked about criticism from the PTI over counterterrorism measures, he recalled that the 2014 attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar took place during the PTI’s government in KP.

“Even today, considering KP’s conditions, can its chief minister (Gandapur) go to his constituency? Can the police patrol the streets after 6pm? All these failures and incapabilities are of the PTI’s government [in KP],” Memon said, calling for all political parties and institutions to unite “under one umbrella”.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan, while responding to PTI’s claims of state bias, said that the party was “using its resources against the state through propaganda and social media campaigns.”

He also added that his party PML-N, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, played an active role in eliminating terrorism from the country.

“After the Army Public School (APS) attack in 2014, the then PML-N government convened an All Parties Conference (APC) and developed the National Action Plan (NAP) to combat terrorism,” he told a private news channel.

He stated that terrorism was significantly reduced through military operations, including Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, which targeted militant hideouts and dismantled terrorist networks across the country.