NATIONAL

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on ceasefire, reopening of Torkham trade route

By Staff Report
In this photograph taken on September 7, 2016, a truck carrying the belongings of a repatriated Afghan refugee family crosses the border into Afghanistan at the Torkham crossing point in Pakistan's tribal Khyber district. Pakistan has provided safe haven for decades for millions like Mohammad Anwar, who fled Afghanistan along with his parents and other family members when he was just seven years old, after the Soviet invasion of 1979. But as war against the Soviets morphed into civil war, Taliban rule, the US invasion and the grinding conflict against insurgents in Afghanistan today, even Pakistan's famed hospitality has run out. / AFP / A MAJEED / TO GO WITH Pakistan-Afghanistan-UNHCR-refugees-politics,FOCUS by Sajjad Tarakzai with Anne Chaon (Photo credit should read A MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Pakistan and Afghanistan reached an agreement on Monday for a ceasefire and the reopening of the Torkham trade route for all types of movement.

The breakthrough came during a Pak-Afghan jirga held to address border tensions at the Khyber-Torkham crossing.

Pakistani jirga member told media that both sides agreed to halt hostilities and restore trade and travel at the crucial border crossing.

As part of the agreement, the joint jirga decided to temporarily suspend disputed construction by Afghan forces. The Afghan delegation has requested time until this evening to consult their authorities on the matter.

Hussain said that the Afghan jirga would brief their officials on halting the construction and that the issue would be deferred until the next meeting of the Joint Chamber of Commerce.

The final decision on the disputed construction will be taken during that session, while trade activities at the crossing will resume in the meantime. The date for the next meeting will be decided through mutual consultation.

Additionally, officials from Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) and Afghan authorities are set to meet today. The reopening of the Torkham trade route is expected following their discussions.

The border crossing was shut on February 21 after tensions escalated when Afghan forces began construction inside Pakistani territory.

Previous article
Pakistan rubbishes ‘misleading’ remarks by Indian PM Modi
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

JIT issues fresh summons to 16 PTI leaders in anti-state propaganda...

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing an alleged anti-state social media campaign has once again summoned several prominent leaders and social media activists...

Kate Middleton Breaks Royal Tradition At Latest Public Outing Amid Health Struggles

UAE envoy, Railways minister discuss boosting Pakistan Railways’ modernisation

Sheikh Waqas accuses govt of abducting PTI social media activists

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.