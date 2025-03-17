Khawaja Asif offers resignation amid opposition outcry over Jaffar Express attack

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif has said he is willing to step down from his position if his resignation would contribute to resolving the country’s worsening security situation.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament House on Monday, the defence minister addressed mounting criticism from the opposition over the deadly terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express. Asif said he was ready to resign if doing so would help improve the current law and order situation.

“I am being held responsible, but if my resignation offers a solution to the security challenges facing Pakistan, I am prepared to do so,” Asif stated.

The opposition, particularly Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has intensified demands for the resignations of key ministers, including those overseeing defence, interior, and information, following the attack on the passenger train in Balochistan. PTI leader Asad Qaiser accused Khawaja Asif of deflecting blame and failing to acknowledge the government’s shortcomings.

During Monday’s National Assembly session, Asif fired back at the PTI, questioning their silence on the tragedy. “When the entire world, including the United Nations and the United States, condemned the attack on Jaffar Express, PTI’s leadership chose to stay silent,” Asif remarked.

Meanwhile, with Pakistan grappling with a spike in terrorism, a crucial security briefing is expected to be held on Tuesday. The Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) has been convened for an in-camera session in the National Assembly to discuss the prevailing security concerns.

The meeting was called by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to official sources, top military leadership will provide an in-depth briefing to lawmakers on internal and external threats, including the resurgence of militancy in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Cabinet members, parliamentary leaders, and representatives from all major political parties are expected to attend.

The security situation has deteriorated in recent weeks, with militants staging deadly attacks on security forces and civilians. The hijacking of the Jaffar Express and the suicide bombing on a security convoy in Balochistan have triggered alarm over the state’s preparedness to tackle terrorism.

As the government faces increasing pressure, Khawaja Asif’s remarks signal a willingness to take personal responsibility, although whether his resignation will be accepted or lead to broader changes remains unclear.