Virat Kohli Lashes Out At BCCI For New ‘Family Rule’, Calls It Disappointing

Former India captain Virat Kohli has voiced his disappointment over the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) new rule restricting players’ families from joining them on tours, stressing that their presence helps cricketers handle the pressures of international cricket.

Speaking at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Kohli, 36, emphasized how crucial it is for players to have their families around, especially during challenging moments. “It’s very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to come back to your family after an intense day,” ESPNcricinfo quoted him as saying.

The BCCI introduced the policy earlier this year following India’s 1-3 Test series defeat against Australia. The rule bars players’ families from accompanying them on tours shorter than 45 days. Families can only join after the first two weeks and stay for a maximum of 14 days.

Expressing his frustration, Kohli said: “I don’t think people understand the value of having family support. It’s disappointing that people who have no control over what’s happening are dragged into conversations and treated as distractions.”

‘Want To Be Able To Be Normal’

Kohli, who recently became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record, also highlighted how families provide much-needed stability. “If you ask any player, ‘Do you want your family around?’ the answer will always be yes. I don’t want to sit alone in my room and sulk. I want to be normal,” he said.

His comments come after he played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy victory in Dubai, where his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, was seen cheering him on. Kohli’s century against Pakistan and an 84-run knock against Australia helped India secure its third title in the tournament’s history.

Following India’s final win over New Zealand, Kohli was seen celebrating with Anushka, with their moment going viral on social media. Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter Samaira were also present.

The BCCI has yet to respond to Kohli’s remarks, but the policy has sparked debate over whether restricting family presence impacts player performance and mental well-being.