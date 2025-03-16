Nawaz Sharif Appointed Patron-In-Chief Of Lahore Heritage Revival Authority

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has been appointed Patron-in-Chief of the newly formed Lahore Authority for Heritage Revival (LAHR), which will oversee the city’s restoration efforts.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, focusing on preserving Lahore’s historical identity. The initiative aims to remove encroachments, restore colonial-era buildings, and enhance key heritage sites.

Authorities will identify and clear encroachments around historical landmarks while providing compensation and relocation options for affected businesses. The city has been divided into six zones to facilitate simultaneous restoration work.

Projects under review include underground parking at five locations, the underground shifting of electric wires on Mall Road, and the restoration of Neela Gumbad’s original structure. Additionally, Circular Road, Baghichiyan, and old drainage systems will be restored.

Maryam Nawaz ordered the immediate removal of encroachments near Circular Road and Lahore’s historic gates. Plans are also in place to develop a pedestrian pathway from Shah Alam Market to Bhatti Gate. Major landmarks such as Lahore Fort, Jahangir and Noor Jahan’s tombs, Shalimar Gardens, and Kamran’s Baradari will undergo extensive restoration.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of preserving Lahore’s heritage, comparing it to European cities that have maintained their historical sites for centuries. “Old Lahore is incredibly beautiful and must be restored to its original form,” he stated.

Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment, stressing the need for both restoration and long-term maintenance. She highlighted efforts to raise public awareness about heritage conservation.

The initiative also includes the restoration of Lahore’s historical gates and 115 designated heritage sites. Of the city’s 75 colonial-era buildings, 48 are currently undergoing restoration. Mall Road will feature plaques marking the residences of literary figures like Saadat Hasan Manto and Shorish Kashmiri.

The heritage revival plan aims to restore Lahore’s cultural and historical charm, preserving its legacy for future generations.