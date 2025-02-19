Apple Launches iPhone 16e With Latest Chip And AI

Apple has expanded its iPhone 16 lineup with the introduction of the iPhone 16e, aiming to offer advanced features at a more accessible price point. Priced at $599, the iPhone 16e is available for pre-order starting February 21, with in-store availability beginning February 28.

Key Features of the iPhone 16e:

A18 Chip and Apple Intelligence: The device is powered by Apple’s A18 chip, ensuring fast performance and efficient battery usage. It also integrates Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI software suite, enhancing user experience with features like custom emojis and advanced photo editing.

This release signifies a strategic shift for Apple, positioning the iPhone 16e as a more affordable alternative within the iPhone 16 series while incorporating features previously reserved for higher-end models. The device is available in two matte finishes—black and white—with additional colorful cases for personalization.