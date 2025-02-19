World

Islamophobia: Woman charged with assaulting two Muslim women over head coverings in Australia

By Agencies

CANBERRA: A 31-year-old woman from Melbourne has been charged with assaulting two Muslim women at a shopping centre in what authorities have described as a suspected Islamophobic attack.

The incident, which occurred on February 13 at Epping Shopping Centre, saw the woman allegedly targeting the victims because they were wearing head coverings. According to police, the woman grabbed and choked a pregnant 30-year-old woman using her hijab before assaulting another 26-year-old woman in a separate attack. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “reprehensible” and reaffirmed his commitment to tackling all forms of religious-based violence.

“I take all attacks on people based on their faith seriously, and they should all face the full force of the law,” he said.

Albanese also responded to criticism from Muslim communities, including international cricket player Usman Khawaja, who accused the government of not doing enough to combat Islamophobia.

The charge comes amid rising concerns about hate crimes in Australia, especially in the wake of tensions following recent conflicts in the Middle East.

Australia has been grappling with an increase in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic incidents, particularly since October 2023, when violence erupted between Hamas and Israel.

Police in Melbourne said the woman, who was arrested and charged with assault, allegedly targeted the victims due to their religious attire. “There is absolutely no place in our society for discriminatory, racist, or hate-based behaviour,” a police spokesperson said.

The victims have described the attack as traumatising, with one of them, Ealaf al-Esawie, saying she felt “terrified” and has struggled to move past the experience.

