Zelensky blasts Trump for ‘helping Putin,’ rejects Trump’s $500b repayment remark

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sharply criticized the United States for helping Vladimir Putin “break out of isolation” following a recent high-profile meeting between US and Russian officials.

Zelensky accused the US of inadvertently aiding Russia’s efforts to regain global standing, dismissing claims by former US President Donald Trump that Ukraine owes $500 billion in aid and should repay it with a mineral exploration deal. Zelensky described such proposals as “not serious.”

The Ukrainian leader also took aim at Trump’s disinformation, calling out his unfounded remarks about Zelensky’s legitimacy, and his suggestions that Kyiv was responsible for the conflict with Russia.

Trump had also mocked the Ukrainian president’s leadership, citing a claim that only 4% of Ukrainians supported him, a statement Zelensky quickly debunked, citing recent polls showing 58% trust him.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine cannot be “sold” or traded in peace negotiations, asserting that he is solely focused on protecting his country’s sovereignty. He invited US officials, including Special Representative Keith Kellogg, to visit bombed Ukrainian cities and hear directly from the people on the ground about their support for Ukraine’s government and their views on Trump’s comments.

Meanwhile, tensions between the US and Russia continue, with Russia launching a deadly aerial attack on the city of Odesa, further complicating efforts for peace talks. Despite these challenges, Trump maintains he could strike a peace deal, claiming to be more confident after talks in Riyadh with Russian officials.