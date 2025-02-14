HEADLINES

Marwat lashes out after PTI expulsion, calls discipliners ‘mentally ill’

By Mariam Zermina

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat has lashed out at his critics within the party, claiming that those who once taught him discipline were “mentally ill.” He declared that he was now “free from the prison of discipline.”

Marwat also accused PTI founder Imran Khan of not being properly informed about internal party matters, alleging that false information was regularly fed to him.

Addressing the controversy surrounding slogans raised at the Swabi rally, Marwat distanced himself from the incident, stating, “I attended the rally as a guest and am not responsible for the slogans raised there.” He argued that similar chants had been heard at past PTI rallies as well.

He further claimed that certain PTI leaders had been conspiring to remove him from the party for some time. Defending himself, Marwat insisted that any slogans in his favor at the rally were his rightful due as a party member.

Tensions escalated when Imran Khan, after receiving complaints from senior PTI members regarding Marwat’s involvement in the Swabi rally, directed his expulsion from the party.

Two days ago, Khan formally announced Marwat’s removal due to repeated violations of party discipline, including making public statements critical of PTI. Marwat had previously been issued a show-cause notice, but his defiant stance led to his expulsion.

Following this decision, PTI leadership is expected to issue a notification terminating Marwat’s primary membership and demand his resignation as an MNA. The move is part of PTI’s ongoing efforts to enforce party discipline and manage internal disputes.

Previous article
Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training
Next article
Six newly appointed Supreme Court judges take oath amid controversy
Mariam Zermina
Mariam Zermina
The writer is a member of the staff.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Modi meets Elon Musk to strengthen India-US tech ties amid tariff...

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Blair House on Thursday during his two-day visit to the United States,...

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Yango Pakistan joined hands with Elixs Bikes to introduce affordable EV bikes for partner’s drivers

25-2-14 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.