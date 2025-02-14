Marwat lashes out after PTI expulsion, calls discipliners ‘mentally ill’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat has lashed out at his critics within the party, claiming that those who once taught him discipline were “mentally ill.” He declared that he was now “free from the prison of discipline.”

Marwat also accused PTI founder Imran Khan of not being properly informed about internal party matters, alleging that false information was regularly fed to him.

Addressing the controversy surrounding slogans raised at the Swabi rally, Marwat distanced himself from the incident, stating, “I attended the rally as a guest and am not responsible for the slogans raised there.” He argued that similar chants had been heard at past PTI rallies as well.

He further claimed that certain PTI leaders had been conspiring to remove him from the party for some time. Defending himself, Marwat insisted that any slogans in his favor at the rally were his rightful due as a party member.

Tensions escalated when Imran Khan, after receiving complaints from senior PTI members regarding Marwat’s involvement in the Swabi rally, directed his expulsion from the party.

Two days ago, Khan formally announced Marwat’s removal due to repeated violations of party discipline, including making public statements critical of PTI. Marwat had previously been issued a show-cause notice, but his defiant stance led to his expulsion.

Following this decision, PTI leadership is expected to issue a notification terminating Marwat’s primary membership and demand his resignation as an MNA. The move is part of PTI’s ongoing efforts to enforce party discipline and manage internal disputes.