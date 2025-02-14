Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is set to send 1,000 Pakistani agricultural graduates to China for advanced training as part of the Prime Minister’s Initiative for Short-Term Training of Agricultural Graduates.

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on the program, which aims to enhance the skills of young professionals in nine key areas of modern agriculture. The training will take place at leading Chinese institutions through three- and six-month programs.

According to Gwadar Pro, the first batch of 300 students will depart for China in March 2025, with a second batch to follow. The selection process for the final 300 students is currently underway. The training will be conducted at Northwest Agriculture & Forestry University and Yangling Vocational & Technical College in Shaanxi Province.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the need to expedite the process and ensure students receive full support. The ministry is actively working with Chinese authorities, stakeholders, and financial institutions to streamline logistical arrangements.

The Pakistani government has emphasized a merit-based selection process, with 10% additional quota allocated for students from Balochistan.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for an upcoming Joint Working Group meeting with China, scheduled for next month, where further discussions on collaboration in agricultural education and training will take place.

The initiative is expected to equip young professionals with expertise in mechanization, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, irrigation systems, and value chain development, contributing to the modernization of Pakistan’s agriculture sector.