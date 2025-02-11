Remote hospital locations

Quetta, known for its changing weather patterns, often sees a surge in the number of patients requiring medical attention, especially during winter. However, the city faces a significant shortage of hospitals to cater to its growing healthcare needs.

The Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Hospital is a well-equipped and modern facility set up with help from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but its location is problematic. Situated far from the city at the end of Nawa Killi, near Hana Urak, a lot of patients, especially those with cardiac ailments, find it hard to access the facility in times of urgent need.

The hospital had been envisioned to provide quality healthcare and treatment, but its remote location undermines its utility. Additionally, the hospital has inadequate staff and support facilities for the patients.

All the relevant stakeholders should consider relocating the hospital closer to Quetta city. This would definitely ensure better access to healthcare, particularly for the underprivileged, and strengthen the city’s healthcare system.

SHAH KHALID BALOCH

QUETTA