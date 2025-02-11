Road misconduct

While much has been written about the government, the system and the policies, not much attention has been paid to the road behaviour of the general public. It is an issue that is often overlooked in society. Generally speaking, people have poor traffic literacy. They disregard road ethics, and flout traffic rules casually. This is deplorable.

In the twin cities, especially Rawalpindi, the situation on the roads is quite alarming, as can be seen in the accompanying image. People seem to lack basic awareness of traffic rules and the ethics of interacting with other commuters. Drivers navigate the streets like a herd of sheep, without a clear understanding of the basic concepts of road safety and courtesy. This results in chaotic situations, where hundreds of vehicles get stuck in traffic jams due to the inconsiderate behaviour of a few individuals.

Many believe that our cities suffer from traffic congestion. This congestion, however, is not due to the volume of vehicles, but due to the lack of road literacy and patience among our own people. Simple rules like lane discipline, proper parking and respecting traffic signals seem to be foreign concepts to many.

It is crucial that we, as a society, begin to address this issue. We need better education on traffic rules, road ethics, and respect for others on the road. Only then can we hope to alleviate the daily chaos in cities across Pakistan, and make our roads safer as well as more organised for everyone.

WASIF KHALIQ DAD

RAWALPINDI