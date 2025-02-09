Meghan Markle Shares Pregnancy Cravings During Canada Trip With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had reason to celebrate on Saturday as they marked the successful opening of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada. Following the event, the couple enjoyed a private dinner with singer Michael Bublé, his wife Luisana, and three friends at Vij’s, a renowned Indian restaurant they had previously visited in 2024.

Vikram Vij, the restaurant’s owner and head chef, spoke highly of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, describing them as “amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly.” As a token of appreciation, he gifted Meghan a Vij’s apron, noting, “She said that she enjoys cooking.”

During the dinner, Meghan opened up about her pregnancy cravings, revealing a deep appreciation for Indian cuisine. Chef Vikram shared that the Duchess had followed a diet rich in Indian flavors during her previous pregnancies with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, believing it was the best choice for that stage of her life.

Meghan’s craving for spicy food mirrors that of Kate Middleton, who also developed a taste for Indian curries while pregnant with Prince George. Kate famously enjoyed homemade vegetable curries prepared by local shop owners in her hometown of Upper Bucklebury, Berkshire.

Beyond Indian cuisine, Kate’s pregnancy cravings varied over the years. While expecting Princess Charlotte, she reportedly ordered multiple pizzas topped with spicy sausage and prosciutto at New York’s Carlyle Hotel. During her third pregnancy with Prince Louis, she turned to pickles on brown toast and avocados to combat morning sickness.

Meghan’s fondness for Indian food reflects her broader interest in wellness and nutrition. Chef Vikram recalled telling her, “Indian food is the best thing for you,” to which she wholeheartedly agreed.