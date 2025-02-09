Angelina Jolie Clashes With Her Kids Over Plans To Flee Los Angeles—’They Refuse To Leave!’

Angelina Jolie is eager to leave Los Angeles behind, but her six children are pushing back against the idea. The actress reportedly wants a fresh start away from Hollywood, but her kids are resisting the move, preferring to stay in the city where they have built their lives.

According to RadarOnline, Jolie has grown increasingly frustrated with life in LA, particularly as tensions from her ongoing divorce with Brad Pitt persist. Adding to her disappointment, she was recently snubbed for the Best Actress Golden Globe nomination for her highly anticipated film Maria, based on the life of opera legend Maria Callas.

A source revealed, “Angie can’t get out of Hollywood fast enough. She would love to start fresh somewhere else—either in Europe or Cambodia, where she has done extensive humanitarian work.” However, her children—Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16)—are not on board with the plan.

Jolie reportedly believed her children would be open to relocating, but she underestimated how attached they are to Los Angeles. “They have their own friends, aspirations, and career opportunities in LA, and the idea of giving that up for life overseas just isn’t appealing to them,” the insider shared, adding that the disagreement is causing “serious tension” within the family.

The Maleficent star has long been working on a major project in Battambang, Cambodia, home to the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, her charity supporting the region. She envisioned creating a family compound there, hoping her children would embrace the move. However, as they grow older and pursue their own ambitions, their plans no longer align with hers.

Zahara is currently in her third year at Spelman College in Atlanta, while the rest of the children live with Jolie full-time in LA. Despite her desire to leave, her kids are standing firm in their decision to stay, making the situation increasingly complicated.