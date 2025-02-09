Pakistan backs Iran call for emergency OIC session on Gaza situation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and exchanged views on the situation in Middle East with a particular focus on the continuing plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Dar emphasized that the Palestinian land belongs to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option is the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The state TV channel reported that the DPM also extended Pakistan’s all-out support to Iran for convening an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to deliberate upon the proposed displacement of Gaza population.

Pakistan shall continue to support the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, Dar added.

The two ministers agreed to maintain close contact on these developments in the days ahead.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also in a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty late Saturday called for the immediate emergency meeting of OIC over Gaza.

During the phone call, the two top Iranian and Egyptian diplomats discussed bilateral ties, and recent developments in the region especially the situation in Palestine and Gaza.

Araghchi pointed to the position of Egypt in supporting the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and described the illegal US plan to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip as a part of a conspiracy to annihilate Palestine in a colonial manner and as a serious threat to the stability and security of the region.