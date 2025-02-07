Kanye West Demands Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Release From Prison: ‘Free Puff’

The Vultures rapper, 47, took to X on Thursday night to demand freedom for the embattled music mogul, writing in all caps, “FREE PUFF.” In a follow-up post, he criticized celebrities for not speaking out, saying, “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N—-S AND BITCHES IS P—Y YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S–T.”

West also referenced singer Chris Brown, alleging that the industry tried to “cancel” him. “WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AIN’T NOBODY DO NOTHING,” he wrote, before adding, “I WAS P—Y THEN TOO CHRIS BROWN ITS TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF.”

West later shared an Instagram video of a FaceTime call with Combs’ 26-year-old son, Christian “King” Combs. In the caption, he urged support for families impacted by incarceration. “FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLE’S JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME,” he wrote.

Diddy, 55, remains in federal custody without bail as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Prosecutors recently added a superseding indictment, accusing him of coercing two additional women into sex work.

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, denied the allegations, calling them “flawed” and insisting that the government is attempting to reframe his past relationships. “Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial,” Agnifilo said.

Diddy’s trial is set for May. West, who recently started following Combs on Instagram, continues to be one of the few high-profile figures speaking out in his defense.